Vincenzo Guzzo speaks out against theatre closures

“It just doesn’t make much sense,” Vincenzo Guzzo, owner of the Guzzo movie theatre chain, said on a phone interview with The Suburban late last week. He was addressing the recent announcement that public places, like theatres and cinemas, would close for 28 days. “We were told unofficially on a Monday that recommendations from Public Health were to leave the movie theatres alone – they said we were doing an amazing job and people need an alternative so we don’t see an impact on mental health. And by 5:30pm, we were shutting down.”
When the pandemic hit last March, COVID and living with a virus was a relatively new thing. “We didn’t know what it was to run a theatre during a pandemic,” Guzzo explained. “But we ran for 90 days in a full-fledged pandemic, and no cases came out of movie theatres.”
Today, he’s frustrated with the situation to reclose theatres , citing that he followed all the necessary safety protocols throughout and is still being “punished” for mistakes other business owners are making. “Shut down the bar that doesn’t follow the rules – don’t shut every bar down. The government needs to create a perception: they have to punish somebody. So, punish the 18-year-old girls who go out with COVID and don’t care. We’ve done what had to be done to make sure no employees and no clients were put in danger. We did the prudent thing, so why are we being punished?”
Guzzo said they were very proactive when it came to ensuring the health and safety of everyone at his theatres. For example, most Guzzo theatres have larger arcade and gaming areas, however Guzzo and his team questioned how clean they could keep those spaces. “We thought, how are we going to guarantee the safety of the customers and keep every machine disinfected after every usage? It was operationally impossible to do so, so we shut down the arcades,” he explained. “There was nothing stopping me from opening those spaces but I didn’t, simply because it wasn’t safe. We forfeited 10-15% of business because we knew it was going to potentially put people at risk.”
Guzzo said one of the big problems behind this pandemic is the media’s coverage of the risks. “The Journal de Montreal wrote two huge articles in the weekend paper recently saying how they felt that going to the movies was considered a high-risk activity… but then they had this huge disclaimer at the bottom of the article that said ‘none of our assumptions are based on any scientific fact.’ Seriously? Is this a joke? This was front page news. These are the things that need to be denounced. Punish the people who are not respecting the rules and make them live with the repercussions, but it’s not fair or logical that everybody who abides by the rules gets punished.”
Guzzo also thinks that the government has been warning about excessive COVID cases overwhelming our hospitals when that isn’t even the actual problem. “The hospitals are overworked because our medical system is inadequate and couldn’t handle the problem,” he said. “The real problem is, why is it so inadequate? What have we been doing with taxpayer money? We mismanaged the first wave and will probably mismanage the second one. At the end of the day, the medical system is inadequate – let’s concentrate on that.”
Guzzo believes that reducing the activities that people do (by way of closing businesses) is not the way to handle the pandemic. It is instead about putting resources toward handling the problem itself. “You need better coverage,” he said. “Hospital workers were angels the first time around, our saving graces, heroes of all heroes – now we don’t want to pay them anymore. What happened to the new hires we had? Making out business people to be the devil in Quebec has got to stop. The money the government makes doesn’t come from the sky… it’s not from the blessing of god. It’s from the blessing of Quebec companies who pay their income taxes.”
