Videotron temporarily suspends charges for calls from Canada to Lebanon

The Videotron integrated communications company has suspended charges for calls from Canada to Lebanon until Aug. 23, in light of the explosion in Beirut that killed at least 150, injured thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The measure “will allow Videotron customers with family and loved ones in the country to reach them without having to worry about long-distance charges.
“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts— customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Lebanon,” the announcement says.
