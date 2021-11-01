Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 11°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 3°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.