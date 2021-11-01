Laval Police have made two arrests for a January sexual assault, and investigators believe that other individuals may have been victims and would like to contact them. On January 31, 2021, a young woman went to the home of the two suspects, Jean-Michel Richard, 37, and Schnaider Toussaint, 24, to spend the evening, and she was allegedly sexually assaulted by them. The accused appeared in court on October 22 and 28 respectively on several counts relating to sexual assault. Since their appearance, they have remained in custody and will return to court November 2.
Anyone who has been sexually assaulted by these men is invited to contact police in complete confidentiality via the Info-Line 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 210218-057.
