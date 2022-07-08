Via Rail received a 72-hour strike notice from Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 representing 2,400 employees early Friday, meaning train service could be disrupted across Canada beginning Monday.
Those who could potentially be on picket lines are maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff.
The union, on its website, said talks failed to progress.
“VIA Rail workers are frustrated that the employer continues to push concessions and not work towards a fair and equitable collective agreement for our members,” said Scott Doherty, Executive Assistant to Unifor’s National President and lead negotiator. “Unifor members at VIA are highly skilled and contributed to the success of the company. We will do whatever it takes to get members the collective agreement that they deserve.”
The strike votes took place from June 20 to July 1.
"The results for the vote were 99.4 percent in favour of strike action at Local 100 and 99.3 percent in favour of strike action from Council 4000 members," the union statement adds. "At the table, VIA Rail continued to push for concessions including the removal of the Supplemental Agreement for both Unifor Council 4000 and Unifor Local 100 members. The removal of the supplemental agreement will result in the loss of job security."
Via Rail responded that it will negotiate in good faith "in an effort to reach a new agreement without any disruption of service before the deadline."
"VIA Rail has made every effort to reach an agreement with UNIFOR," said Martin R Landry, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to talk with the union and remain committed to negotiating a fair and reasonable contract.
"Unfortunately, if no agreement is reached, VIA Rail will be forced to suspend all services for the duration of the strike and until normal operations can safely resume. We recognize that this would be a major disruption for our passengers and for communities across the country. This potential work disruption comes at a time when we have resumed nearly all of our services. We deeply regret that it will negatively impact our efforts to support the recovery of Canada's tourism industry and cut off the essential role we play in transporting Canadians, and connecting many remote communities, including indigenous communities."
