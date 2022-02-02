Verdun studies footbridge link

The borough of Verdun is exploring a new link between its two shores.
A pre-feasibility study for the axis between Galt street and Marguerite-Bourgeoys boulevard has been underway since November is looking at scenarios to connect the borough from the island of Montreal to Île Sainte-Hélène.
Two firms specializing in design/architecture and engineering/environment are assessing scenarios for a footbridge dedicated exclusively to pedestrians and cyclists, or designed for active transport but with a capacity and width allowing for passage of certain emergency vehicles over the approximately 300-metre gap.
“The creation of a new link linking the two shores of Verdun has been one of the Borough's priorities for many years,” said Borough Mayor Marie-Andrée Mauger, adding the link is becoming more and more necessary for all residents to have better access to major facilities and attractions like Quai 5160, the Verdun beach, Verdun Auditorium, and Domaine Saint-Paul.
Some of the criteria for the link are connections to existing bike paths along each shore, a comfortable width for passage of pedestrians, allow optimal landscape integration with existing public spaces and highlighting views of interest to and from the walkway structure, including towards Mount Royal and downtown from the north side of the walkway, and complement access to community facilities in the area.
A committee of experts from the city’s Urban Planning and Mobility Department and the borough will follow up on the study whose report is expected this spring, and a public information evening will be organized to present the study’s highlights.
