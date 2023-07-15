Vehicle caravan protests Quebec's Bill 96

A caravan of vehicles organized by the group Bridging Ethnic Communities travelled through Montreal streets Saturday to protest Quebec's language law Bill 96, as well as the federal Bill C-13, the modernization of the Official Languages Act that only Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather voted against in the Commons.
The caravan of hundreds of vehicles began at the Guzzo cinema at 9 a.m. in St. Léonard and proceeded downtown. Group leader Mario Napolitano believes the two laws will destroy Montreal. The goal of the protest was to "save English Montreal.
"We want things to change and we're not going to stop," Napolitano told CTV News.
"It's all a question of respect," said BEC member Cynthia Costigan.
The language law has been the subject of much criticism and lawsuits, including from municipalities, school boards and individuals. The law came into effect in 2022.
The goals of the year-old Bridging Ethnic Communities group are to "follow the Canadian constitution and respect and adhere to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, promote immigrant communities and create opportunities to flourish in Quebec and share cultures with others; align groups and individuals on equal ground as opposed to suffering racism and unjust policies that exclude minorities from enjoying the same basic rights that most Quebecers share; ensure there are equal opportunities for all citizens of Quebec — Bill 96 and Bill 101 violate the right to equal access to the law in Canada's both official languages - English and French; advocate for all Quebec's citizens who are opposed to the province's new language reform law, which violates our rights and freedoms and constitutional guarantees; build a multicultural society that does not exclude people and communities based upon languages other than French; ensure parents can send their children to English or French schools; and ensure Quebecers have access to healthcare in English and French.
Another BEC protest against Bill 96 is set to take place in the West Island next month.
For more information about the group, go to rce-bec.org
