Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that a vaccination passport will be needed to purchase alcohol at SAQ outlets and cannabis-related products at SQDC outlets, beginning Jan. 18.
The vaccination passports will also be extended to some non-essential businesses in the coming weeks, but this will be detailed after discussions with industry representatives.
Dubé also announced that three doses will soon be required for a vaccination passport, but only once the entire Quebec population has the opportunity to receive that dose.
The Health Minister told the media that projections show that, in the coming weeks, because of COVID, "hospitalizations will reach more than 3,000 and more than 400 people in intensive care."
"We are working to have additional staff to be able to treat more than 2,500 patients in the coming weeks, to be able to meet those forecasts from our experts," he added. "With my colleagues, we are in consultations with the unions to find the necessary staff to be able to reopen at least 1,000 additional beds."
The dates have also been advanced for Quebecers to receive their third vaccine dose, by age. Jan. 7 for those 45 and older, Jan. 10 for those 40 and older, Jan. 12 for those 35 and older, Jan. 14 for those 25 and older and Jan. 17 for those 18 and older.
Dubé added that "this is very difficult right now, but we're doing all the necessary measures to minimize the impact on our health personnel and system."
Yes that will stop coivd...LOL Dube is obviously out of ideas.
