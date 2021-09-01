The Quebec government has provided a comprehensive list of venues that are accessible to those with proof of vaccination beginning today, Sept. 1, via the VaxiCode app.
Health Minister Christian Dubé provided a few examples of these venues during his Aug. 24 press conference announcing the app, but the actual list on quebec.ca is much longer.
Along with the proof on the VaxiCode app or the QR code on one’s phone in PDF format, Quebecers are also required to show proof of identity with a photo, such as a license or Medicare card. Those without a smartphone can show their QR proof of vaccination code on paper, preferably business-card size. The print-out will have to be clear enough to read.
The passport is needed for “outdoor events and festivals where the number of participants exceeds 50 people,” including “sports matches or shows (play, musical concert, etc.) in outdoor stadiums; music or comedy shows on an outdoor stage; associative or high level sports competitions; an outdoor cinema; agricultural fairs, trade fairs; multi-purpose festivals or celebrations; walks, marathons, cycling circuits; and golf tournaments.”
Regarding places where eating and drinking take place, the passport is needed for “bars and restaurants, including terraces; dining rooms of fast food establishments; discotheques; microbreweries; distilleries; and eateries at shopping malls.”
The passport is not required for “drive-thrus and take-out counters.” As well, “homeless people would be exempt from the requirement to present a vaccination passport to access dining rooms and restaurant terraces.”
Regarding entertainment venues, the passport is needed for “performance venues; stadiums and arenas; auditoriums; and cinemas;” and “any other type of hall or place where performing arts, sports matches or films are presented.”
In the category of amusement parks, arcades and other venues, the passport is needed for: “venues with an indoor free fall in a vertical flight chamber; amusement centres with a trampoline; paintball, laser tag; karting; rides; escape games; amusement centers for children (inflatable games, ball pools, etc.); historical or thematic villages (eg: Santa Claus village); places for playing bowling, billiards or other similar games; zoos, aquariums and similar places; biodomes, planetariums, insectariums; botanical gardens; and trade fairs and exhibitions.”
The vaccination passport will not be needed at libraries and museums.
In the sports category, the passport is needed for “team sports or physical activities involving frequent or prolonged contact, practiced outdoors, including during an extracurricular activity, with the exception of professional and high level sports or those practiced in a school setting.” The activities include “basketball, football, rugby, baseball, soccer, hockey, deck hockey, handball, kinball, volleyball, ringette, softball, water polo, lacrosse; karate, judo, Olympic boxing, kick-boxing, Olympic wrestling, taekwondo; squash, spikeball, wall ball, racquetball; doubles tennis, badminton, pickle ball and table tennis; double rowing, canoeing for two or more, dragon boat, rafting; artistic swimming in pairs and in teams; pair and synchro figure skating; cheerleading; curling; ultimate frisbee; crossfit; speed skating; and fencing.”
As well, “the vaccination passport is required for the following activities, when taking place indoors:escalation; weight lifting; swimming; individual artistic swimming; simple figure skating; diving, gymnastics; indoor training; dance; trampoline; and all sports activities offered in the form of group lessons or training: spinning, pilates or yoga, swimming lessons, etc.”
The vaccination passport is not required for, when they take place outdoors, “tennis; golf; athletics, biathlon, triathlon; archery; horse riding; downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, water skiing, snowboarding, telemark skiing; road biking and mountain biking; single rowing and single canoeing; petanque; paddle board, single sail; hiking, and running.”
The passport will not be needed at and for “private gatherings; ceremonies (weddings, funerals); places of worship (although some are choosing to require it); spas and saunas; shops and businesses offering personal and aesthetic care; massage therapy; dog training course; driving lessons; accommodations; and hunting and fishing activities.” joel@thesuburban.com
