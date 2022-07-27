Vanier College welcomed a group of 60 students and 4 teachers from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in Mexico last month. Vanier and ITESM have had a well-established collaboration over the past 12 years, but since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 this partnership has been placed on hold.
The Saint-Laurent based CÉGEP’s Language School offered the group of secondary-level students courses in English and French at various levels from June 6 to July 8. Students went on excursions to Quebec City, Ottawa and Mont-Tremblant and stayed with homestay families, allowing for an enhanced cultural and language experience in Montreal, and a better insight into life and culture in Quebec.
“The pandemic has had a major impact on the Language School, but we are pleased to report that with the general easing of travel restrictions and increased international travel, we are back to almost pre-pandemic levels of students studying in our English for Academic Purposes and French programs,” says Vanier International and Language School Manager Rowena Selby. “For many of these students, it is the first time coming to Canada, and for others, their first time leaving Mexico. It is a very exciting stay that awaits them here.”
