Vanier College awards creative writing winner
Vanier College in St. Laurent announced last week that Building Systems Engineering Technology student Mahfuzara Parvin is the winner of the 2019-2020 Meg Sircom Memorial Scholarship, amounting to $500, for creative writing. A total of 26 portfolios were received. Honourable mentions went to Aashiha Babu and Silka Adelle Tandoc. “On reading Mahfuzara’s poems, we were struck by her evocation of the power of the sea — to awe, to lull, to empower, to call to action, and to tie us to eternity, stated Marianne Lynch on behalf of the selection committee. "Her first poem takes us on a journey, with the sea as a portal leading us to 'fall / into the unknown.' By the final poem, her speaker has the power to 'bend the water of the sea.'" A celebratory document can be seen at  www.vaniercollege.qc.ca/english/scholarships/. The award is named after  Meg Sircom, a Vanier English teacher from 2001 to 2011, who passed away from breast cancer in 2011.

