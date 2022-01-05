For the second time in six months the chalet at Parc Georges-Saint-Pierre has been vandalized.
“This is very unfortunate because while it is closed for repairs, the goal nets cannot go in and out, and the lighting for the hockey rink is also broken,” said NDG councillor Peter McQueen.
“We are working to get things fixed.”
Vandals smashed the heaters and toilet bowl and jammed up the electric system for the lighting at the park at Oxford and Upper Lachine in the southeast corner of the borough.
“I will see about extricating the nets from the wreckage,” he told The Suburban, and said ina social media posit that everyone “must try to keep an eye out in the evenings,” and counsel anyone “hanging out there with too much energy” on constructive ways to expend it in sports, arts and culture or community work.”
It is not yet known how long the repairs will take.
