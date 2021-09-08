Vandalized Van Horne cricket pitch repaired, Rotrand announces

The Van Horne Park cricket pitch, which was vandalized in late June, has been repaired "with the help of the local cricket community," Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand happily announced.
"Allow me to give a special vote of thanks to Mario Limperis, Manager Sports and Installation, of the Direction culture, sports, loisirs et développement social of the Borough of Cote des Neiges - Notre Dame de Grace who oversaw the ordering on new material and the quick repair of the pitch," he wrote in a message to constituents. "The cricket teams are already playing on the site."
Rotrand added that on Aug. 16, the borough council "adopted a motion proposed by Councillor Lionel Perez, which I seconded, calling for a feasibility study toward the installation of a second pitch within the Borough's territory.
"We believe that there is more than enough demand for a second pitch. We have urged our services to consult the local clubs and the cricket federations. My own thoughts are that Mandela Park would be ideal.
"This is happy news. Congratulations to everyone who helped us arrive at this outcome."
