Van Horne "a hodgepodge"

“Van Horne is a hodgepodge,” says Sonny Moroz, of the major east-west artery running through three municipalities. It’s puzzling, he says, that a 2018 pledge by Project Montréal to make local streets safer by lowering the speed limit to 50 km/h has been overlooked. Bookended by Outremont and Cote St. Luc, both of which reduced speed limits on the road, Moroz wants the city and Côte-Des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce to slow car traffic between Macdonald and de Vimy, i.e., the Montreal portion.
Given the risk of death for pedestrians and cyclists involved in collisions with motor vehicles increases exponentially with speed – 75% at 50 km/h and its corresponding reduction with every 10km/h decrease – it just makes sense he says, noting 20 pedestrians were killed in Montreal last year. In the Urban Agglomeration of Montreal, reads the council motion he is presenting Wednesday night with Darlington colleague Stephanie Valenzuela, 85% of collisions involving pedestrians occur at intersections where at least one of the roads is an artery or a collector.”
Speed management is key to Montreal’s action plan for the 2016 Vision Zero policy eliminating deaths and serious injuries on the road by 2040. Van Horne is a major commercial artery with heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic, schools, sports centre, homes, metro station, heavily used bus stops and parks. Residents, says Moroz, are concerned: Along Van Horne park the limit is reduced to 30, but only during school hours and school year. Reducing the overall limit outside school and park zones to 40 km/h will improve safety for all he says.
It’s also about coherence in signage, like east of Décarie where numerous 50 maximum signs are followed closely by less noticeable 30km/h signs, including some literally facing a school on a busy stretch of city road. Those frequently traveling eastbound know cars typically accelerate after passing Décarie, and pedestrian activity increases on the next block. The hill between Victoria and Lavoie also sees speeders. “Any rational person thinking about safety will see this is a good idea,” he says, and he wants the borough and city to act, fast.
Since Projet Montréal came to power in 2017, it has prioritized safety over fluidity CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa told The Suburban. Locally that means development of a local transportation plan, safety improvements near schools, curb extensions, adding secure bike lanes, and using the Mobility Squad to enhance pedestrian safety during the winter. Katahwa says the administration has faced resistance, “especially from the councillors representing Ensemble Montréal in CDN-NDG. Therefore, we are pleasantly surprised by the opposition's motion as they have in the past been opposed to implementing traffic calming measures.”
Reducing speed on Van Horne is already in the pipeline she says, “so of course we're going to support this motion as it merely confirms what we've already planned,” adding, “we hope we will no longer need to have fierce debate when it comes time to implement other measures to make our roads safer for the most vulnerable.”
For an administration spendings much time and energy spreading messages about slowing traffic to make the city safer, Moroz says it would be odd if they didn’t “fulfill this broken commitment,” and subjected it to lengthy technical delays. “People should feel safe walking around their neighborhood. We want it done. We don't want to wait.”
