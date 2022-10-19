The Montreal agglomeration’s latest three-year evaluation for 2023-2025 was above the island average in Côte St. Luc, but that doesn’t automatically result in higher property taxes for local property owners, Councillor Steven Erdelyi told a valuation information meeting at CSL city hall Oct. 13.
Erdelyi, joined by CSL treasurer Angelo Marino, pointed out that “a higher property valuation does not necessarily mean higher property taxes; municipalities will lower the tax rates, or mill rate, to compensate for the increase in valuation” and “if your property value increased at a greater rate than the average, then you can expect that your property taxes will increase.” The mill rate will be adopted as part of the city’s budget in December.
The councillor added that, to lessen the impact of the property valuation increase, CSL can “reduce the mill rate, we can spread the valuation increase equally over three years” and “we can apply variable tax rates for apartment buildings, vacant land and non-residential properties.”
Some pertinent facts:
• Owners can look up their property’s new valuation by Googling Evalweb.
• The average island-wide property evaluation increase was 32.4 percent.
• The new assessment comes into effect this Jan. 1, and “reflects the market value of properties as of July 1, 2021.”
• Côte St. Luc’s average property valuation increase overall was 37.8 percent, and the average overall residential increase was 38.9 percent — an average 41.7 percent for single-family homes, 35.8 percent for condominiums, 33.4 percent for duplexes and 38 percent for apartment buildings with six units and more, six percent for office buildings, 0.4 percent less for shopping centres, 24.9 percent for other commercial properties, 37.6 percent for institutional (which are tax exempt), 25 percent for industries and 35.9 percent for vacant land.
• In CSL, the value of an average single-family home increased from $692,300 to $985,100, and the value of an average condominium increased from $377,600 to $526,900.
• CSL will mail the official notice of each property owner’s assessment in early November, and it can be seen at the CSL city hall reception desk from 9-12 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.
• Forms to contest the valuation are available online at “Administrative review of municipal property assessment-The property assessment roll” at montreal.ca and at CSL city hall. The fee for contesting ranges from $75 to $1,050 depending on the value of the property, and is non-refundable.
• The valuation can be challenged on the basis of the July 2021 market value, hidden defects, location, proximity to sources of nuisance, but not “on the grounds that you will pay additional taxes.” The deadline to contest is April 30, 2023.
Some residents attending the meeting took issue with the latest valuation being based on the market value on July 1, 2021 rather than more recently.
“I remember 2021 as COVID restrictions, people being hungry and communities bringing out baskets of food,” said council regular Sharon Freedman. “I remember nothing was moving. They’re planning to increase interest rates, further hurting and eroding what people have to spend on food, medication, basic necessities. My property went up $100,000, and nobody’s selling. I don’t know how seniors will manage this.” Erdeyi responded that home sales have taken place during the pandemic, beginning in the summer of 2020 and onward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.