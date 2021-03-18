Vaccines for northern CSL, Plamondon area school, daycare parents starts March 22

Montreal health officials announced during a press conference Thursday that a vaccination pilot project begins Monday, for a two-week period, for parents of children in all schools and daycares in the Côte St. Luc North and Plamondon districts, to counter the UK COVID variant.
Parents of all the affected daycares and schools have already been notified, and there is a special section of the Clic-santé website for them to use. The vaccination sites are Maimonides, the Jewish General Hospital, the Bill Durnan Arena and the latest, the Université de Montréal MIL campus at 1375 Thérèse-Lavoie-Roux, which begins operations in general Friday March 19. The latter was the locale of the press conference.
Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, clarified for The Suburban that a communication on social media indicating teachers and staff would be vaccinated as well during this time was in error. Teachers have expressed outrage that they are not included, saying they consider themselves front line workers.
The northern CSL area includes Côte St. Luc except for most of the area south of Fleet Road. Schools and daycares in the affected area include Hebrew Academy, JPPS-Bialik, John Grant, Yeshiva Yavne, Oasis daycare, Des Amis de Monde, and Maimonide school, amngst others, but not Merton School.
The other area affected is Côte des Neiges-NDG, mainly Snowdon, east of Décarie bordered by the Villa Maria Métro station to the south, Lavoie to the east and Vézina to the north. Schools and daycares affected include Herzliah, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA daycare, Coronation and others.
"What we've seen in Montreal is we have more and more variants and we have a concentration of variants in specific sectors, mostly in Côte St. Luc and the Plamondon district," Drouin said. "We have variants in other territories, but we are not seeing community transmission in other neighbourhoods. The CSL and Plamondon areas represent 26 percent of all our new cases of variants. For instance, in CSL, we have seen that 86 percent of variant cases were associated with outbreaks in a daycare centre or school. We will see if we are able to reduce the transmission rate in households and reduce the spread of the virus to other territories.
"This is a pilot project and we will evaluate the outcome. ....We will look to see if it is possible to include adults from those schools and daycares in the next week."
Francine Dupuis, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Associate CEO, said the letters sent to the parents involved include all the details as to how to get the vaccination.
"We know people have been asking if we're going to vaccinate the teachers — it's for Public Health to analyze the results and determine whether it's a good idea to open the pilot project to any other groups of people, but now, it's a project of households to households," she explained.
Drouin was also asked why Merton School in southern CSL was left out. She repeated that the effort is a pilot project and that margins have to be defined.
'We know we have schools in other territories that have the variants, and we will be aggressive, but for the time being, we'll see if we can have interesting results, to gain more knowledge, not only to protect the most vulnerable, but to reduce transmission."
We also asked Dupuis about the vaccination of health workers who work in private practice and GMF clinics, who do not also work in hospitals or take part in home care. She had previously told us they would likely receive vaccinations the week of March 15, but it has not happened yet.
Dupuis expressed sympathy for that group.
"The Ministry has announced that they will be the next group — perhaps not [the week of March 22], but probably the week after. They're at the top of the list."
Why the delay?
"We really want to concentrate on the general population, because the more we vaccinate the first dose, the less chance the variant can win the battle."
