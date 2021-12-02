Vaccine rollout at EMSB schools

As part of the English Montreal School Board’s collaboration with the Quebec government and the local CIUSSS network to facilitate vaccination against COVID-19 for students aged five to 11, shots have been rolling out since Monday at elementary schools Gerald McShane in Montreal North and Sinclair Laird in Park Extension for those children who have received written consent.
The remainder of schools are scheduled over the next three weeks, and parents can also register their children at clinics across the city via the Clic-Santé website.
EMSB schools are serviced by a number of different CIUSSS and chairman Joe Ortona said he is excited to see the vaccination process for this age group ready to get underway. “We had a very successful experience with our high schools,” he stated. “From the parents I have spoken to, there is a lot of enthusiasm to have their children vaccinated and we will provide health authorities with our full cooperation.”
