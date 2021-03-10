Vaccine priority for inmates, staff, say community groups.

A union representing workers at nine community organizations demonstrated in front of Bordeaux prison Saturday afternoon in support of Quebec inmates.
The STTIC-CSN denounced prison conditions in the current covid context and demanded concrete actions by the CAQ government.
Thousands of incarcerated people are faced with serious covid outbreaks they say, owing to unacceptable conditions that include confinement to cells 23 hours per day, over-populated cells, no access to showers for several days and more. The group is demanding that prisoners are prioritized for vaccination against COVID-19.
“The current detention conditions, even with confinement to cells, doesn’t mean people are safe, says social worker Kevin Doiron. “What’s more, many inmates are living with co-morbidities that make them more vulnerable to complications if they contract COVID. Incarcerated people should be vaccinated as a priority.
The CSN Montreal council president Dominique Daigneault agrees: “We need to act quickly to stop these outbreaks that are affecting prisoners and personnel in the corrections environment and consider them as priorities in the vaccination process. It’s a question of respecting fundamental health rights.”
There are currently 261 inmates testing positive for Covid among the 788 prisoners, with 18 active cases and more than a third of all inmates reportedly confined to their cells. There are two active cases among staff with 115 corrections service employees having recovered.
