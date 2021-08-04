Premier François Legault is expected to shortly announce new COVID-19 measures in light of an increase in cases, 184 on Wednesday and an average of 160 cases in the province, a 60 percent increase in a week. On Thursday, that number jumped to 305.
On Thursday, according to media reports, it was announced a vaccine passport will be introduced, and that further details will be released in the coming days. Quebecers who have been vaccinated can currently obtain a QR barcode displaying one's vaccination history. Legault also told the media those who do not have the passports will lose privileges.
"As elsewhere in the world, the recent increase in the number of cases is worrying," Legault tweeted. "Let's be careful. We will be announcing new measures in the coming days. It's important to get your two doses of vaccines."
According to reports, the biggest increases are in Montreal, Laval and Trois-Rivières. All of Quebec is currently in the green zone. Hospitalizations are stable and there were no new deaths reported Wednesday, reports say.
As well, some 73 percent of Quebecers have received one vaccine dose,but for Quebecers eligible for the vaccine, the percentage is 83.4 percent. Nearly 59 percent of all Quebecers and 66.9 percent of those eligible (12 and older) have received two doses.
The rise of the Delta variation of COVID has led to new measures in the United States, including a reversal on those vaccinated not having to wear masks; and in New York City, the coming requirement of vaccine passports to enter gyms, restaurants and other venues. The Biden administration is also preparing measures to enable fully vaccinated foreigners to enter the United States.
As of now, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada by land border on Aug. 9.
