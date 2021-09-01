From what The Suburban observed at various mall food courts and restaurants, managers and owners are thankful that there is a two-week grace period before police hand out fines for violations relating to the vaccine passport, which came into effect Sept. 1.
Theoretically, individuals working out at gyms, eating at food courts in malls or restaurants, seeing a movie and partaking in many other non-essential activities are supposed to have their vaccine proof (via QR code) and photo ID verified. But there were gaping holes in the process on Day 1.
I went to one mall at lunchtime Wednesday (they will be identified once they comment), and numerous seats were occupied, as expected. Yet, there was no one around to check the passports. On the other hand, users of a gym in that mall were having their vaccine status verified.
At Place Vertu in St. Laurent, I sat down in the food court with a drink, and a circulating security guard did check my vaccine status. But, around the city, we found that not all establishments are checking vaccine status immediately. We were told by a Scores employee that passports were being checked, but at one Starbucks, the verification will only begin once the grace period ends and the chain can work out the technological logistics.
At a McDonald's, I ordered a meal and asked if I could sit inside the restaurant and was not asked to present my passport. I then offered to do so.
"Did that start today?" asked an employee.
From what we have heard from sources who do not want to be identified, malls will also still have to figure out the logistics of how to check the status of those sitting down to eat at the food courts, particularly when they are more crowded on weekends with families.
That's because it's difficult for security guards to circulate quickly in food courts that are large in area. We have heard that different malls are trying to determine methods to efficiently ensure all those seated are fully vaccinated, while avoiding a method that creates a long lineup.
As well, there are concerns that some individuals may take offence to being checked.
But overall, there is a feeling that greater guidance from the Quebec government is needed.
