The federal government will no longer require people entering Canada to be vaccinated, there will be no more random testing and use of the much disliked ArriveCan app will be optional by Sept. 30, sources told The Globe and Mail Tuesday.
Politicians and business groups from Canada and the U.S. have called for an end to Canada's continued travel requirements, saying they are hindering tourism and causing slowdowns at airports.
"The changes, for arrivals at land, air and sea ports of entry, are planned for Sept. 30, but have yet to be finalized by cabinet, according to four sources The Globe is not naming because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter," says the report, which adds that people will still have to wear masks on planes and trains in Canada.
