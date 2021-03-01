The Décarie Square COVID-19 vaccination centre in Côte St. Luc opened Monday to long lines of those eligible to receive their first dose.
Other CIUSSS West-Central Montreal vaccination sites serving the west end are at the Jewish General Hospital, 3755 Côte Ste. Catherine Road; the CLSC Métro, 1801 Maisonneuve Blvd West; and the CLSC Parc-Extension, 7085 Hutchison Street. One must first make an appointment by registering online at quebec.ca/vaccincovid or by calling (toll-free) 1-877 644-4545.
Those eligible to make an appointment for a vaccine was expanded to 70 years old Monday from 85 and older last Thursday.
During a press conference Monday morning to introduce the new centre, CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Associate CEO Francine Dupuis told The Suburban that the residents and health workers at the Maimonides Donald Berman Geriatric Centre in Côte St. Luc will receive the long-awaited second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.
“Those who received the first vaccine the week of Dec. 14 will be getting their second vaccine as of next week,” she explained. “It’s for the staff and the residents. All these people will have an appointment and they can come. Later on, those who received their vaccine but at a later date, they will have an appointment wherever they received it and they will get the second vaccine.”
Maimonides residents were amongst the first in Canada to receive the vaccine.
When the second dose was not forthcoming in January, the Family Advocacy Committee of Maimonides Geriatric Centre retained constitutional lawyer Julius Grey to file a formal notice demanding the administration of the second dose.
The second dose announcement was spontaneously made by Dupuis in answer to another question by The Suburban.
The Suburban had originally asked Dupuis about a complaint by CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein that a CIUSSS West-Central Montreal vaccination centre was not more centrally located in his city, in light of its high seniors population. Dupuis said CSLers shop at Décarie Square all the time, and she had received no complaints from residents.
Dupuis was also asked by the media about reports of some people having problems since last Thursday making vaccination appointments by phone.
“By the end of the day (March 1) or tomorrow, all these problems should be solved,” she responded, according to reports. “It’s a new system, it’s never been used, it’s brand new. We knew some minor problems would arise, but it’s nothing that can’t be fixed.”
