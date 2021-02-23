Vaccination of general Quebec population starts next week

Vaccinations will begin for the general population of Quebec next week, outside of CHSLDs, and those born in 1936 or before can begin registering for an appointment on Thursday Feb. 25, Premier François Legault announced during a press conference Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium.
The way to register is online at quebec.ca/vaccincovid or by calling (toll-free) 1-877 644-4545. Those registering should have their Medicare card on hand. The vaccine is free. As of Feb. 23, 365,978 Quebecers have been vaccinated, 3.8 percent of the population.
"When you come for your appointment, show your health insurance card, but don't call right now for an appointment if you were born after 1936," Legault told the media. "Things will go fast, but we have to begin with people who are 85 years old and over. We're starting with the greater Montreal region for the first week."
The next groups that will be prioritized will be those in their 80s, then 70s, and then the general population. The second dose is to be given within 90 days. People with conditions, such as compromised immune systems, will be specifically informed via Quebec government announcements in various media
"This is great news," the Premier said. "When we vaccinate people, we will win against the pandemic. Hope is here. We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
Legault said the Quebec population still has to be prudent in the coming weeks.
"It will take three weeks before the vaccine takes effect, and we also have to be prudent because of the new variants, which are more contagious," he added. "If we're not careful in the next few weeks, we could see cases booming."
Legault said that if the process goes well, more entertainment venues and religious institutions can open.
"Next week, March break, is a big test, and we don't want to see what happened during Christmas. Now is not the time to gather, we don't want to see a spike, a third wave. I'm convinced that by being prudent, we saved lives.
"Don't drop the ball."
The quebec.ca/vaccincovid website says, "the start of vaccination does not mean the end of health measures. It will take several months to protect a sufficiently large proportion of the population with the vaccine. Physical distancing of two metres, wearing a mask or face covering and handwashing must be maintained until further notice."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.