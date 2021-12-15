Vaccinated overtaking unvaccinated in new Quebec COVID cases

Quebec's recent daily case numbers are indicating that the majority of new COVID cases are increasingly amongst those who have been fully vaccinated.
However, the government is still posting, on Dec. 15, that those who are unvaccinated have a 2.7 percent greater chance of being infected. The government on Tuesday announced a desire to speed up booster shots and to have 500 more people administer those shots.
Global reports have indicated that the various vaccines' power of protection wane after six months or so. And it is undetermined how much the vaccines protect against the new Omicron variant.
At 11 a.m. Dec. 15, Quebec reported 2,386 new COVID cases. Of those, 1,317 were fully vaccinated, 983 were not vaccinated at all and 86 received one dose. In terms of the 37 people hospitalized in the same time period, 18 are unvaccinated, one received one dose and 19 are fully vaccinated.
In the last 28 days, of 588 hospitalized, 293 were not vaccinated, nine had once dose and 286 were fully vaccinated.
On Dec. 14, of 1,747 new cases, 910 were fully vaccinated, 792 were not vaccinated and 45 received one dose. Of 47 new hospitalizations, 23 each were fully and unvaccinated and one received one dose. On Dec. 13, of 1,628 new cases, 822 were fully vaccinated, 777 were unvaccinated and 29 received one dose. On Dec. 12, of 1,753 new cases, 876 were unvaccinated, 840 were fully vaccinated and 37 received one dose.
