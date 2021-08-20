The United States has extended land and ferry border restrictions with Canada and Mexico until September 21. According to the U.S Department of Homeland Security, the new measure will remain in place to “minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta Variant.”
Air travel to the United States is possible with certain conditions that include proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof that the given traveller has made a full recovery from a COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days.
The U.S government has faced criticism for its approach to its land border restrictions in the last few months. Politicians like New York Rep. Brian Higgins have stated that keeping travel restrictions in place “harms separated families and hurts opportunities for economic recovery.”
On Friday, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce has stated that it is “disappointed to see the continued restrictions on the land border going into the United States given both the opening of the border to fully vaccinated Americans coming into Canada and the ability of Canadians to fly into the U.S. for all purposes.”
Travel restrictions at the U.S border have been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
