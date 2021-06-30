In a bipartisan move, U.S. Congressmembers Brian Higgins, a Democrat representing the western part of New York State, and Bill Huizenga, a Republican representative from Michigan, criticized what they say is a "lack of transparency" surrounding the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canada land border.
"Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border between our two nations," stated the two politicians, who are co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group. "The lack of transparency surrounding these negotiations is a disservice to our constituents and the millions of residents on both sides of the border waiting to see their loved ones, visit their property, and renew business ties."
They added that "while the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern marvel, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions or aligning additional essential traveler classes is simply unacceptable.”
The Canadian business group the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable in mid-June also demanded an immediate border reopening plan.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the border would remain closed to non-essential travel until 75 percent of Canadians had received a first vaccine dose and 20 percent had received a second. This has been surpassed in Quebec for those 12 and older.
Still, the Canadian government announced that starting July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent resident travellers who test negative for COVID before and on their return will not have to stay in hotels or undergo a test on their eighth day back.
But the land border is still closed, except for essential traffic. Notwithstanding this rule, in effect for more than a year, last summer, The Suburban saw numerous cars with New York license plates at a Cornwall, Ontario Walmart. The border with the U.S. is at the southern edge of that city.
And Canadians, including Montrealers who frequently travel for a few hours to destinations like Plattsburgh, New York and Burlington, Vermont, still cannot enjoy a change of scenery or shop for products there not available at local stores.
According to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican, foot traffic at the Champlain Center has been better than expected as of late last year, notwithstanding the border closure. But the newspaper still had to publish a fact check to counter local gossip that the mall was closing.
According to media reports, Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican whose area of representation includes Plattsburgh, earlier in June called for the U.S. government to act on its own to ease non-essential travel restrictions at the border, if the issue was not resolved by June 21.
“As co-chair of the (House) Northern Border Caucus, I have worked with my colleagues across the aisle, our Canadian counterparts, the North Country Chamber of Commerce and essentially anyone who will listen over the past several months to establish a bilateral, metrics-based plan to reopen the northern border, but the Canadian government continues to lack the urgency this situation demands,” she recently stated. “Enough is enough."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.