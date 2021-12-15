Montreal’s largest university now has a new scholarship for single mothers. UQAM graduates alumni Amélie Forget and Danielle Trottier created the Marie-Labrecque scholarship for single-parent student mothers last month.
The scholarship fund will disburse two $1,000 scholarships each year. A single mother herself during her studies, Forget wanted to encourage students who must juggle family responsibilities. “I have been fortunate to be supported by many people as well as by scholarships,” she said. “It helped me regain my self-confidence in this difficult journey, which allowed me to go all the way and ultimately improve my quality of life and that of my son. I find it important in my turn to support women who are going through the same situation.”
Born in 1921, Labrecque dedicated her life to helping single mothers and sex workers, by founding the Rosalie-Jetté school in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, which still welcomes young mothers today. At a time when single mothers were in hiding or separated from their children, Labrecque helped support and educate them. She died in June. “She gave me a duty regarding our attitude towards young women who face dramatic situations with a child in the womb,” says Trottier. “She was an exceptional woman. It is important to make her known.”
While looking for a name for the fund she intended to create, Forget came across an article where her stepmother and prolific Quebec television writer Danielle Trottier, told the story of Marie Labrecque, a nun who dedicated her life to supporting young mothers who wanted to study. "It's a cause that matters to me enormously," explains Trottier, who gave the name of Marie Labrecque to the school which welcomes teenagers who are pregnant or who have given birth in the popular Radio-Canada series Toute la vie which she authored. “Young mothers are resourceful people with a lot to offer. We cannot do without them.”
The fund is open to external donations in order to either offer more scholarships or more generous scholarships, or both. Each year the offer will be adapted to the amount available in the fund as well as to the request based on the number of eligible applications received. “Contributing to the education of young mothers is an investment for the rest of their lives, and for the lives of their children,” say the two donors. Helping young mothers means taking care of the next generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.