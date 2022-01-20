The Quebec Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) unit is investigating "schemes" to create and distribute numerous fake vaccine passports.
La Presse has reported there are possibly thousands of fake passports being produced, but UPAC would not confirm that when asked by CTV.
In a press release, UPAC issued a warning to those "who may be tempted" to produce such fake passports to enable the unvaccinated to gain access to various venues, such as the SAQ, cannabis stores and restaurant dining rooms when they reopen.
"People who commit these actions could contravene several articles of the Criminal Code, including the production and use of false documents, breach of trust and corruption, as well as criminal offences under the Public Health Act," the UPAC statement says. "UPAC works with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to identify problematic situations and potential violations of the law. We also collaborate with the various police forces, law enforcement agencies and the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions to ensure the proper processing of files."
The statement adds that UPAC investigators are "investigating various fraudulent schemes that we wish to keep confidential so as not to harm the collection of evidence and the reputation of people who may be involved.
"Anyone with information concerning the production or use of false vaccine passports is invited to contact UPAC by completing the [confidential] whistleblowing form available on its website (via a link at www.upac.gouv.qc.ca) or by calling 1-844-541-UPAC.
UPAC told CTV that an English version of its whistleblower form will be available soon.
