UPAC ends investigation of Jean Charest

Quebec's anti-corruption police unit UPAC has closed its investigation of former Quebec Premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau after eight years, the agency announced Monday.
Charest is considering running for the federal Conservative leadership and is meeting with members of that party Wednesday. The decision to close the investigation comes about a week after Liberal leader Dominque Anglade called on UPAC to do so.
Anglade had been responding to comments made by the leaders of Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois about Charest's integrity in recent days. Charest is suing the Quebec government and UPAC for $1 million regarding media leaks concerning “confidential information about my private life and that of my family.”
UPAC's Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Frédérick Gaudreau, announced the end of the MÂCHURER investigation."The MÂCHURER project aimed to determine whether criminal offenses were committed in connection with the financing activities of the Liberal Party of Quebec, in particular the so-called 'sectoral' financing, between the years 2001 and 2012," says the announcement. "The investigation was opened in April 2014. Several means of investigation were deployed to shed light on this situation, including meeting with more than 300 witnesses."
The announcement adds that "following numerous investigative steps, the commissioner sought a legal opinion from the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) on the evidence gathered to date in order to enable him to determine the appropriate follow-up to the investigation. The DPCP entrusted this analysis to a review committee chaired by a retired judge from the Court of Appeal.
"Considering the legal opinion obtained as well as all the rigour and resources already invested in this investigation, the commissioner considers that there is no reason to pursue it and therefore puts an end to it. In order not to prejudice ongoing legal proceedings and given the obligations of confidentiality applicable to the content of police investigation files, the Commissioner must abstain from any other comment."
