Quebec Liberal Party MNAs Brigitte Garceau (Robert Baldwin), Michelle Setlakwe (Mont Royal-Outremont), Elisabeth Prass (D'Arcy McGee) and Desirée McGraw (NDG) sat down with The Suburban‘s Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman for a look back at their first eight months in office. All were elected for the first time last October after leaving accomplished careers to enter public service. Many seasoned observers see them as a new wave at the heart of a potential QLP renaissance.
Wajsman: All of you have lived very accomplished lives, done a lot, you've gone into public service. Why, and what has been your greatest satisfaction and frustrations in the first eight months since the election?
Prass: On a personal level, I have a child on the autism spectrum, so it was very important for me to be able to represent those families and to speak on their behalf, what their needs are and to be able to be their voice within government, to make sure the resources and services are there. As well, I represent a riding with the largest proportion of the Jewish community in Montreal, along with the allophone and Anglophone communities that are in the riding, I want to be able to be a voice for them and bring their voice from the riding to Quebec City.
McGraw: For me personally, the most satisfying part of this position has been in my community, where I was born and raised and where I'm raising my own family. I feel privileged to represent this riding. It's highly diverse, people are always surprised to find, though, that 25 percent of residents live below the poverty line. There's a number of challenges, but to me the most satisfying part is the community part. I understood, having worked in politics, what a sacrifice [being in politics] can be for your family. It was never a career–advancing move, it was always, I hoped, a community-advancing move, and we all came in very clear-eyed about the challenges our party currently faces.We're rebuilding, and we want to be part of that effort.
Garceau: It was a pleasure for me to run in the riding of Robert Baldwin because I've been very involved in the community for many, many years, particularly the last seven years as a board member and then President of the West Island Women's Shelter. So as a result, I know the needs of the community. I know also the excellent Mayors of the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Jim Beis, and of the city of Dollard des Ormeaux, Alex Bottausci. They and their councillors are absolutely fantastic. It was an easy decision for me to make at the time, because it was an opportunity for me to make a difference at a different level, bringing my 30 years of experience as a family law attorney, knowing that there was going to be some family law reform coming with respect to the government. And also, as a result of the files I've been given in terms of being a critic for youth protection and conjugal violence, I find that I'm making a very significant contribution in a different way than I was doing before. It's intense, but I love the work.
Setlakwe: There's continuity, but there's also major change. All of it has been very exciting, and I love the experience. For TMR where I was a councillor, it's a way of continuing to be part of the community that I know well. I'm so happy to know more about Outremont and the Côte des Neiges area that I share with D'Arcy McGee. The challenges there are huge, with new immigrants pouring in with all these needs, and they need special assistance. We're not getting enough funding for these organizations, and that's something that I'm working on. But generally, the experience has been great, starting with this caucus, working with these ladies. The work in Quebec City is very challenging, more than I was expecting, because we're a small team and we have many files. What's frustrating is I'm used to going in depth with files, as a lawyer, and now I have to move quickly, taking a stance quickly, identifying the issues at a high level and questioning the government. But generally, I love the role of an elected official in Quebec. There's a lot to learn, and we're still learning.
Wajsman: We've heard from commentators over and over again that the renaissance of the Quebec Liberal Party will come from this pool of newly elected MNAs, some have even coined the expression the Mod Squad. Do you feel that you're getting the appropriate time, the appropriate hearing and that your words matter within caucus?
Setlakwe: The answer's yes. Is it perfect, no. But there's a learning curve. I'm there to learn, but I believe our voices are definitely being heard.
Garceau: The very constructive and very interesting part is the caucus dynamic. What I love about the caucus is that everyone has an area of expertise that they brought in. We all have a voice at the table, we all have exchanges, and they are very productive. At the end, we're all satisfied, we said what we have to say, and we go out of that caucus all united and as we say in French, solidaire!
McGraw: What I love most about this job is my community and being able to represent this community. The challenging part for me is the part that's in Quebec City, the National Assembly, notwithstanding these women in particular, and the incredible people in caucus. Exceptional people, who down to a person, have given their lives over to public service. The part that gives me comfort and confidence is this riding. The part that's challenging for me is the National Assembly, just learning how it all works, how to be effective. It can be a challenge because we're not an interest group like some of the parties running last time, we're a broad political party and there's lots of views and experiences to bring to the table. Navigating my way around that has probably been the biggest challenge so far.
Prass: The advantage of caucus is we're half-half new members and veterans and we all have something to learn from each other, whether we are bringing new ideas or veterans are sharing past experiences. I think it is incumbent upon us to each express our views because we each represent different constituencies, and our responsibility is to speak up for those constituencies, whether it be on health, education, environment or language, it's our responsibility, we all take it wholeheartedly and so when we have a view to share, we make it our priority to be able to do that and then have that open discussion.
Wajsman: You're a small caucus but you're the Official Opposition. How much effect do you have on a daily basis when you go to the government, that you are the shadow critics?
McGraw: Montreal West is looking to build a new sports and recreation centre, and there was a referendum, which passed, and I asked the Minister of Sport (Isabelle Charest), for more funding to top up the original cost, and thanks to my colleague, [Marquette Liberal MNA] Enrico Ciccone, he gave me his time, he visited the facility and saw the state of disrepair. The minister spent an hour looking at the facility, meeting the Mayor (Beny Masella), meeting the athletes, and that was very satisfying, because for Montreal West, that is the biggest issue. We've also launched this task force in NDG for young women who are single parents looking to continue or pursue post- secondary studies. So we're going to be launching a series of task forces. The best part of this job is working with colleagues who are experts in their files and seeing them shine and then making connections with local issues.
Setlakwe: I want results for Mont-Royal-Outremont! I won't hesitate to cross the Chambre bleu and go up to different ministers, which I've done in the past. I did it with Elisabeth, and we got some funding for a social housing project. Yes, they are respectful, and it's our job to defend the projects and make things happen. I found openness. Just on my way here, I was on the phone with the Minister of Culture regarding a project in Outremont. Our constituents expect us to work in a constructive manner and do our best to attain results. It's reassuring, and I wish the public knew more about how we work in a constructive manner with the government. Yes, our role is to challenge and to raise awareness. Obviously, we don't agree with a lot of what the government is putting forward, but it's not all bad.
Garceau: There are a lot of concrete examples in terms of what's been satisfying. What's frustrating and satisfying is the parliamentary work that we do on Bills, and so for myself, I have made an impact especially on a surrogacy bill and also victims of sexual aggression who decided to have their children. The Justice critic, André Morin, and I, between the two of us, he's got the criminal law background and I have the family law background, we had a significant impact on how that bill was finalized and how it's going to roll out, in order to protect not only the women who decide to have children after a rape or sexual assault, and also the kids, how they're being protected. On a more local level, let's just go back to April and what happened with the ice storm, which really paralyzed the West Island for a week, and we went in with a motion on a Wednesday because we wanted answers from Minister Fitzgibbon on first of all, why was it that the West Island was out for one week when other areas were not. As a result of our involvement, with MNAs Monsef Derraji and Gregory Kelley, we had a debate with the Minister and as a result of that, there are going to be consultations with our ridings because there are issues with respect to the electrical side of things. Our residents are really frustrated.We are being as effective as we can be, given the numbers and given a lot of issues that are there, that are outstanding and need to be rectified.
Prass: To be honest, I think some ministers are more open to work with you than others. There's [Education Minister] Bernard Drainville, who is not paying much attention to the issue of children with special needs in schools and the resources for them. But, I think, essentially our goal is to make them work with us, because they are the Ministers of all Quebecers, not just Quebecers that voted for them or where they were voted in — but all Quebecers.
Wajsman: Each of you, give one instance in which you helped a constituent that was the most satisfying you.
Setlakwe: I just love the direct contact with an individual, and organization, and just being able to be there at the National Assembly and just being able to ask directly, 'how does a specific item in the budget affect you? How can I be your voice? Tell me how this impacts you?' There's direct communication, and they actually listen to me whether at a commission or at the Salon bleu, and you get immediate feedback. Sometimes you get results and other times you're told 'thank you for being my voice.'
Garceau: For me, there's not a specific case. I have more than 60 cultural communities in my riding, and it's the "thank yous" because I've reached out, I've gone to many of their events. They come to my office when they have issues, some of our Sikh members came out to visit the National Assembly. I made a declaration, and I did the same thing with the Chinese community. And that, for them, speaks volumes because they know they have an ally....There's a lot of satisfaction for them and for myself because they know I'm there for them.
McGraw: This is why I love my colleagues, I am inspired by them every day, and some of the most beautiful moments are in the Salon bleu when these three woman have read out motions regarding mental health, and regarding women abroad. These are powerful moments brought to you by these colleagues here that really unify everybody. In terms of my own examples, it's still early days. For me, here in NDG what I'm working on actively right now, there was an investigation and a report made public about families whose elderly parents or family members are living in unacceptable conditions — abuse and neglect. I visit regularly, I meet with the families, I've arranged a meeting with the minister. It's a work in progress, and there's still a lot of work left to do. I am trying to get more of our community into the National Assembly, but I'm also trying to get more of the National Assembly into NDG and Montreal West, because people do feel abandoned by this government. I want to really deliver on my aspiration to be a strong voice for this community.
Prass: It's something that brings my local community and my critic files together — there is a foundation that's in the midst of building new housing in Côte des Neiges for semi-autonomous young adults on the autism spectrum or with an intellectual deficiency who are going to make their first foray into independence, and it's a file I've been working on for the last four years, also when I was previously running the D'Arcy McGee office. As I said, I have a son who is on the spectrum, and I have a particular affinity for projects like this. Michelle and I approached the Minister to complete the funding on this project, which was $1.8 million, and to explain the fundamental importance of a project like that in a society where every one in 66 children will be diagnosed on the spectrum, to be able to bring that home to our riding, to that community, was very special to me. It's showing we can collaborate together when it's a very human reason.
Wajsman: Last question, one word answer. Describe the effect on your lives after these eight months.
Prass: Chaotic.
Setlakwe: Satisfying.
McGraw: Humbling.
Garceau: Grateful.
