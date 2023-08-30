Renowned soprano, philanthropist and vital patron of the arts Sharon Azrieli sat down with The Suburban‘s Editor-in-Chief Beryl Wajsman for an in-depth interview that will also air on his Beyond the Pages webcast on our site.
Beryl Wajsman: We have one of Montreal’s true musical treasures. I’m here with Sharon Azrieli. She has sung some of the greatest roles in the operatic repertoire from Mimi from La Boheme to Nozze di Figaro at the greatest locations in the world, the Met, Carnegie Hall and the Paris Opera. She’s a graduate of the Juilliard School in New York and has a doctorate in music. The family foundation also gives out awards in music, including for Jewish music.
Sharon Azrieli: I created the Azrieli music prizes in 2014, we give out four prizes. We just created the fourth prize this year, so it’s very exciting. We’ll be giving that out this year. We give out prizes for Jewish, international and Canadian music.
BW: You just returned from a wonderful concert at the grand synagogue, built in 1886, in Cluj, Romania. How did the concert and the master class come about?
SA: There is a wonderful vocal arts program out of Israel, and this summer, they were housed in Cluj. They asked me to come and teach and give some master classes. I agreed to go and teach and then they asked me if I would sing a cantorial concert, which is some of my favourite repertoire. I did and I sang at this very beautiful synagogue, which is not very much used because they have a tiny Jewish population. It’s a very interesting synagogue, and it’s a Neolog synagogue, which is a certain kind of Reform Judaism, which doesn’t exist anymore. It so happened I was there on the date to say Kaddish for my father (philanthropist, real estate developer and designer David Azrieli), and I really needed to find a minyan (10 men needed for prayer). Now, I’m a Reform Jew, I’m a cantor, and in the United States I could even be in a conservative synagogue. Here in Montreal, we’re a lot more conservative than most cities, and in Cluj, I was lucky enough there was a travelling Jewish group going for a tour of Jewish Balkan countries, and they happened to be at the synagogue that day. One of the members of the congregation was kind enough and he led the service with me. Apparently, it was the first time for that synagogue that they had a woman and man lead the service together.
BW: Your stay there was how long?
SA: I was there eight days altogether, including the master class. It was lovely, it’s a beautiful city.
BW: Have you ever done anything like this before?
SA: The summer before, I was in Syros, Greece, that’s a tiny island. I gave master classes and I sang a concert. It was also a Jewish music concert, but I didn’t find a synagogue there.
BW: You’ve mentioned that you have an interest in bringing recognition to Canadian talent. During COVID, in 2021, you gave a concert of the works of Pierre Mercure. Could you tell us a bit about that? He was so important in the Montreal music scene. A theatre was named after him, and the Orchestre Classique de Montréal plays there.
SA: I’m thrilled to announce, because I am on the search committee for that orchestra, that Jacques Lacombe will be the new conductor. That’s a wonderful development.
BW: I know your time is filled and you always have very interesting things coming up. What can we look forward to in the following months?
SA: First of all, I’m translating 11 songs and I’m running very soon to Hawaii to work with Frank Wildhorn. I already made an album called Frankly Sharon, which you can find on YouTube and Spotify, all of the streaming platforms. Frank Wildhorn first came to fame as the composer of the song Where Do Broken Hearts Go? by Whitney Houston. Then he decided that he loved Broadway — he wrote the song for Julie Andrews in Victor/Victoria — and he wrote the musical Jekyll and Hyde. He is now in Honolulu. He went there during COVID. His wife is a very famous Japanese actor. She goes off to Japan and he stays in America. We’re now working on our second album. For the first album, if you Google it, I translated the songs into French, Italian and Hebrew. For this album, I think we’re going to stick with mostly French and English. They are beautiful songs. After that, I run to Montreal. I’ve done a lot of work with (violinist) Alexandre Da Costa. I absolutely love him. We just went to South America last summer, and I think we’re going there next summer, but in the meantime, on Oct. 1, at Place des Arts, he is rewriting Beethoven 9th Symphony. He is very interesting and brilliant. It’s the same music, but instead of four soloists, there’s only two soloists. There’s me and a baritone. There’s a chorus and they’re all singing in French. No German.
BW: Why the language change?
SA: It’s because Alexandre has a brilliant concept. He wants to make classical music accessible to every person and we are in Quebec. We’ll be performing with the Orchestre Philharmonique du Québec. That’s a major announcement.
BW: I can’t wait to hear Ode to Joy in French.
SA: It’s never been done. People have this idea that classical music is untouchable. Let’s make it accessible.
BW: In the Azrieli competition and the work that you’re doing, and the recordings that you’ve done, what’s coming up right now?
SA: We have a concert in London in a beautiful hall and then in March I’ll reprise it again. The recording, I’m not sure when it’s coming out. Every two years, when we come out with a winner [for the Azrieli prize], part of what makes it unique and wonderful is that the composers get to have a professional recording. We’ve already won a Juno for one of the years, for the Canadian prize.
BW: Montreal has a world-class, serious music scene, between the opera, the symphony, the new Philharmonic, and frankly, a great deal of it is because of your involvement, philanthropy and your talent that has focused attention on the Montreal classical music scene and we thank you for spending time with us.
SA: I never thought of that, but thank you so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.