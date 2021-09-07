Unvaccinated healthcare workers face suspension without pay after Oct. 15

All healthcare and social service workers in the public and private systems, even those not with patients for extended periods, have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the day after Oct. 15 or they will be suspended without pay, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday afternoon.
"Our health network is already under a lot of pressure, particularly in the Montreal region," he said. "We cannot accept that workers will put vulnerable people at risk. This is a measure for employees and patients. The healthcare network must be safe."
Dubé also announced that people who visit hospitals, including caregivers, will now have to present a vaccine passport "to protect vulnerable people and our health system."
Premier François Legault, who led off the press conference, announced that while 87 percent of eligible Quebecers have received at least one vaccine shot, he is still concerned about an increase in hospitalizations, which rose from 55 to 171 in a month. The Premier urged the vaccinated to urge "with respect" the unvaccinated to get the dose, saying the vaccinated are 30 times less likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID.
"This is not a game. We have to stand together."
But Legault, repeating what Dubé recently wrote on Facebook, said COVID is also here to stay and that "we have to accept a certain risk," including more hospitalizations, and avoid reconfinement generally.
Legault also said there are not enough nurses in intensive care units, and that the federal election campaign should prioritize discussions of more money for healthcare, without bureaucratic obstacles.
