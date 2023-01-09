Unprecedented crisis in emergency call centers

If you’ve ever waited for an ambulance or stayed on hold with 911 for an extended period and wondered how it can happen, there’s an easy explanation these days, according to the Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Québec (FPHQ): there is an unprecedented crisis in Quebec's emergency call centers and dispatchers are at their wit's end.
Representing paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, and support and clerical staff, and faced
with a generalized organizational crisis in the health care system and an unsustainable personnel shortage, FPHQ president Daniel Chouinard is calling on the Legault government to quickly sign a labour contract “and make more financial resources available to avoid a catastrophic breakdown in service.”
Emergency call centers are now experiencing several gaps in hours, increasing response times to distress calls requiring deployment of ambulance services. This, amid uncovered shifts and 70-hour-plus work weeks for some workers caused by a lack of staff, employees leaving over working conditions, overloaded schedules, and empty CV banks.
A salary starting at $21.37/hour “definitely does not recognize the skills, expertise and skills needed for this essential profession that can save lives” argues the union. “We are currently facing a situation where it is impossible for us to sustain the pressure in terms of employability and/or even to launch staff recruitment procedures. We have nothing competitive to offer to convince the workers. Our employees are underpaid, taking into account the skills required and the working conditions where we must be available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day.”
Emergency dispatchers require knowledge and expertise in health care, a very good sense of analysis to dissect and remotely visualize scenes of incidents to communicate the right directives to people in distress. They also require mental effort and exceptional concentration, as well as interpersonal relationship skills in a work context that imposes very restrictive psychological conditions.
“We are asking the government to recognize these workers at their fair value… The government's promise to ‘be an employer of choice’ does not match our reality at this time… As health care workers, we seriously question the intention and veracity of the statements made by the Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé” reads the union statement. “How can we be this employer by only offering a salary of $21.37 to our workers?”
In Lanaudière region north of Montreal, the union reports 20 resignations in 2022, and only seven new hires, some of which were not permanent. Chouinard says in the event that no discussion is initiated in the short term to establish the collective agreement that expired 9 months ago, “we will have to consider that we will be heading towards a breakdown in service by the simple fact that a large number of workers will leave the profession. It is simply not normal that we have been without a contract since March 2022. We must act now!”
“Let's ask the question: What will Premier Legault do when a call is made to 911 and no one responds due to a lack of resources to deploy and direct an ambulance to the scene of an accident?”
