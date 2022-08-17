Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi defended the town's use of traffic calming speed bumps in the area of Hampstead Park, as opposed to speed humps.
Levi was responding at the Aug. 1 council meeting to a resident's concern that the bumps are jolting and could potentially damage a vehicle.
Longtime resident Warren Hersh, who was honoured by council that night with two other residents for his success representing Canada in Israel's Maccabiah Games, asked if the town was going to install more of the speed bumps beyond the Hampstead Park area.
"It's possible we could be installing more," Levi responded. "It's part of a longer phase of making our city safer. The number one issue right now is speed, and if we need to add more, we'll add more. Our primary concern is to curb speeders and this is the only thing that's going to help."
Hersh replied that speed bumps are fine, "but I don't know who brought this type of speed bump, it's not great for cars that are really low. They're kind of obtrusive, I find. Was it tested before you guys decided to put it down on the streets?
"There are many varieties of speed bumps, and what brought abut that type?"
Levi said the larger, and softer to the feel, speed humps that are in other areas of Hampstead "don't really slow down drivers.
"If you have an SUV, you can go right over it, no problem. This speed bump, if you have an SUV and you continue to speed over it, you're going to destroy your shocks. So this is really the only speed bump that would make a driver slow down."
Hersh replied that even when driving over the speed bumps, "you get a good little bounce and thud, they're not the greatest thing to go over."
Levi replied that when the town began the project, it was known some residents would not be happy.
"My primary concern was, if it can save a life, it will save a life, even if it's an aggravation or unpleasant to have to deal with. Speeding in Hampstead has really gone out of control, and this is really the only thing, other than changing people's habits, that will stop it. I wish we didn't have to do it. There's really no other solution."
Councillor Michael Goldwax, whose portfolio is Public Security, said the devices around Hampstead Park are industry standard speed bumps used in many cities, "and low profile vehicles can go over it, provided you're going at a slow speed.
"Yes, it's a speed bump and it's going to inhibit cars from speeding because speed humps, a regular car could take it at 55 to 60 kilometres an hour, no issue. Add in SUVs, which are half or more of our [vehicle] population, the speed humps are being taken at 80, 85 km/hr and our limits are 40 km/hr. It's become a game with some drivers how fast they can go over a speed hump. The speed bump, I can tell you where they've already been deployed, has slowed down the cars around those areas. There are kids driving around on scooters, e-mopeds and e-bikes that are hitting 35, 40 km/hr with no helmet or just the helmet with no other safety, and if a car hits them, they're dead. We as a town would be criticized if we didn't take a more aggressive approach to keep the residents happy and safe."
Goldwax acknowledged that the bumps are an inconvenience.
"But I can tell you, if you're not speeding, it's not an inconvenience."
Levi added that they have to be removed during the winter.
On the other hand, Cressy resident Peter Wainberg said he sees cars speeding and going through stop signs in his area to get through a green light.
"I think you need to pay attention to speed bumps where there are traffic lights."
"Thank you," Levi responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.