As we enter this new phase of lockdown over the next month or so, MADA Community Center is once again not closing its doors.
“As I continue to say, MADA has always been front and center helping all who need us, but we are truly operating on the front lines during this pandemic more than ever,” said Rabbi Chaim S. Cohen, MADA’s Executive Director, “We will be operating and offering all of our usual services, with even more extra safety measures in place.”
Some other food banks in the city are closing during the two-week shutdown period so MADA is one of very few key resources Montrealers in need will have to turn to. “Hunger is not an option and we all have to work together to ensure that everyone in our community gets the security they need, during this lockdown and always,” said Cohen.
If you or anyone you know is in need of MADA’s services, MADA wants you to know that there is somewhere to reach out for assistance. They want to do everything in their power to provide the assistance needed during this extra difficult time. MADA can be reached by calling 514-342-4969.
“What we do would not be possible without the help of our loyal volunteers and generous donors, so we extend a major thank you to all of them,” said Yossi Drihem, Assistant Director at MADA, “If you are in a position where you can provide us with your continued support by volunteering during this time and/or contributing to our giving campaign, I urge you to do so in order to keep our services running smoothly.”
For volunteering opportunities at MADA Community Center, you can visit madacenter.com/covidvolunteer. For gifting to their current fundraising campaign, “You Can’t Mask Hunger” to help them reach their goal of $770,000, visit charidy.com/MADA or call 514-342-4969 ext. 229.
MADA Community Center is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in our community. As Montreal’s largest kosher soup kitchen and food bank offering a variety of services, MADA has been serving the Jewish community and beyond since it first opened in 1993 and seeks to raise awareness of the plight of those in need.
