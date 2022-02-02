Municipalities generally offer a plethora of services to their residents, but the cities of Côte St. Luc and Pointe Claire are unique in having their own longtime municipal first responder services.These services respond to local 911 calls and, as they are in closer proximity to residents, are able to stabilize individuals who are in medical distress until Urgences Santé arrives.
While Montreal generally provides a first responder service through its fire department, Côte St. Luc has provided its own service, the Emergency Measures Organization in 1965 and then Emergency Medical Services in 1980, and Pointe Claire Rescue was founded in 1951. Baie d’Urfé formed its own rescue unit in 2017, inspired by Pointe Claire’s example.
CSL’s EMS and Public Security department is housed in a former Côte St. Luc city hall, which was also the home of early 20th century CSL Mayor Pierre Lemieux, and police and fire station at 8100 Côte St. Luc Road. Over the decades, hundreds of volunteers have served, including former councillors Glenn Nashen and Ruth Kovac.
Current councillor Oren Sebag, a registered nurse whose portfolio is Public Safety, himself was recently officially certified a Level 3 first responder and is also the first councillor to graduate from the city’s new Public Safety Academy. Côte St. Luc’s head of Public Safety is Philip Chateauvert.
“Response times are often seen as the most important aspect of an emergency,” Sebag tells The Suburban. “Having this first responder program... capable of shortening this response time is an incredible benefit and remains an integral part of the quality of life of our residents.
“As an EMS volunteer myself, I can see how this program is admirable because it was built on the idea of volunteerism, to help our fellow citizens where they cannot help themselves. Every day our EMS volunteer sacrifice their time to help another in their time of need and in many cases put themselves at risk to help our residents. To me this is the backbone of a great community.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein points out that “Côte Saint-Luc EMS has provided exemplary first responder service to our municipality since 1980. “Most residents personally know someone who has been assisted by our EMS. The members of our EMS service are among the best trained first responders in Quebec and are highly appreciated in our community, in part because our first responders receive specialized training in caring for a senior population, and also understand the multi-cultural nature of our community.”
CSL EMS’s website points out that volunteers “arrive in the first crucial moments, equipped with an external automated defibrillator (AED), oxygen and airway management supplies, spinal immobilisation equipment, trauma supplies and certain emergency medications.”In addition to responding to medical calls, EMS also responds to certain fire calls within the city and is on scene at major events to provide rapid medical treatment to those in need.” EMS responds to numerous types of emergencies, such as “chest pain, respiratory distress, falls, traffic accidents, diabetic emergencies, strokes and allergic reactions.” The department also provides CPR and AED courses to the public, through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Over 100 volunteers provide over 20,000 hours of volunteer service to the community annually.”Collectively, EMS members speaks some 15 different languages.
The Pointe-Claire Volunteer Rescue Unit (PCVRU), located at 2A Victoria Avenue, was created by former servicemen just after World War II. The unit responds to emergency situations and incidents threatening public health and safety and it has 30 members, including First Responders, Civil Defenders, Search and Rescuers, and Member of the Red Cross Disaster Relief Personnel.
Mayor Tim Thomas pointed out that 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of the unit “and its remarkable contribution to quality of life in Pointe-Claire. “These are passionate people with a big heart, citizens who are driven by the singular desire to help and make a difference when response is often crucial to the well-being of others,” he recently said. “Volunteer work shows an exemplary dedication to community service. We are truly grateful to them for this.”
