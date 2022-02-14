Women are paying the price for the government’s delays paying its health and social service employees, says a coalition of labour unions.
Some 80% are women expecting amounts representing $1.28 billion following the signing of collective agreements and, for certain job titles, an additional $1.15 billion as settlement of pay equity complaints for 2010 and 2015.
The Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN), Interprofessional Health Federation (FIQ), Canadian Union of Public Employees (CPAS-SCFP), Syndicat québécois des service employees (SQEES-FTQ), Quebec Health Federation (FSQ-CSQ), Alliance of Professional and Technical Personnel in Health and Social Services (APTS), Federation of Professionals (FP- CSN) and Union of Professionals and Professionals of the Government of Quebec (SPGQ), are slamming the Legault government for “not honoring its signature and pushing back its deadline” in the payment of sums due to thousands of health care and social services workers.
“We do not understand that in 2022, in Quebec, women still have to wait to have a salary equal to that of men. These complaints date from 2010 and 2015,” reads the unions’ joint statement. “It is simply unacceptable and revolting, not only for the women to whom these sums are owed, but for all women in Quebec.”
Faced with pressure for months to speed up payments, Health Minister Christian Dubé had nevertheless undertaken to make payments by March 1 they say, “a deadline which he was quick to reject without even notifying personnel of the affected network or the trade unions.” Last week ministry representatives presented a new “incomplete and imprecise” payment schedule, extending until March 23 in some cases and the payments could be made by advances and unions are concerned that members may receive incorrect amounts which they will then have to repay.
To add insult to injury they say, “the Deputy Minister informed us that there would be no payment of interest on the sums owed to our members.” As for the payments for pay equity settlements, no date has been forwarded they say, except that nothing will be done before April.
The unions say Dubé must be held responsible for delays “whose deadlines were known months in advance,” adding, “his explanations regarding the obsolescence of computer systems leave us speechless.” They say government staff are hard at work compensating for the incompetence of external payroll management providers and the Minister's inaction, and that the government should repatriate these services to the public service to reduce subcontracting in the health and social services network and ensure better follow-up.
“These are significant sums to which our members are entitled. For two years now, workers in the health and social services network have carried it forward by constantly making professional and personal sacrifices. Motivation is getting harder and harder to find. These payment delays will demobilize them.”
