Unions: Prep for second wave now

Quebec’s largest health and social service federation is demanding better preparation for a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among the Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN) demands is increased protection measures for network staff, an appeal directly to the Santé publique and CNESST, citing shortage of equipment, while admitting that the virus can be transmitted by air, even if it is not the main route of transmission. “As we prepare for a second wave, the government must take the necessary steps to ensure the supply of personal protective equipment, particularly for N95 masks. In addition, it would be better to organize to ensure that all staff, especially new hires, are well trained before this second wave arrives” reads a statement.
“We do not know what awaits us, but we do not want to relive the crisis of spring. And to do that, we must act immediately. By announcing the enhancement of safeguards now, the government would not only send a signal that it cares about the safety of staff, but it would give itself a whole tool to attract and retain the next generation.”
The Federation is deploring that employers are taking advantage of ministerial orders to restrict access to vacation and leave for exhausted workers. “What we’re doing right now is shopping for a burnout attack in the fall. We must never forget that we had to face the pandemic when we were already out of breath in the network. Employers and the government have only one opportunity to prepare us for a second wave and for that we need to give staff some rest.”
“In the best scenario, at most three months remain for preparations. The system shortcomings, marked before the pandemic, largely explain Quebec’s dismal record in terms of contamination, death and work stoppages. In addition to having cost the lives of six employees in the health and social services network, it highlighted the prevention gaps in the workplace, as evidenced by the fact that 5,000 workers were infected.”
The unions are therefore requesting: Reliable data on the number of staff members infected by establishment, by mission, by service, by activity center and by job title to better plan available resources; correct information on the state of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks to ensure an adequate supply; the means to do prevention on the ground to limit the number of infections; apply all prevention mechanisms provided for in the Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail; identification of a prevention representative, establishing prevention and health programs and health and safety committees in all establishments.
“The first wave 19 highlighted a considerable number of gaps in health facilities” said Claire Montour, president of the Quebec Health Federation, citing the increasing mobility requirements imposed since the creation of the health network mega-structures, the use of independent labour of private employment agencies and the numerous movements of staff from one institution to another, as a vector for the spread of COVID-19. “In addition to the right equipment, the stability of care teams must be a priority, not only in terms of ratios, but also in terms of dedicated teams to develop and consolidate the required expertise. Action must be taken now and quickly.”
