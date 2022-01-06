Union slams back-to-school plan

The union representing support employees of two Montreal-area school service centers and three school boards is slamming the government’s back-to-school plan.
The opening of special schools and the probable opening of several classes as well as certain decisions concerning exceptional childcare services did not sit well with the Union of professional and office employees (SEPB-Québec-FTQ) which represents nearly 8,000 support workers in the school sector.
“Pupils in special schools and special classes are a vulnerable clientele who do not wear masks and who have very close contact with school staff. For their health and that of our members, it seems irresponsible to us to hasten their return to class,” said union local president Jean-François Labonté following new measures announced by education Minister Jean-François Roberge yesterday.
“Once again this year the government is waiting to hit the wall before reacting and it seems to be improvising. We welcome the decision to register ourselves on the list of priority people to have access to PCR tests in screening centers, but we consider that the date of January 15 is too late when our members are already in the field,” said another SEPB president Manon Cholette.
Ventilation in schools has not been resolved and Roberge “has not been able to demonstrate that the air quality is safe in our establishments” reads a union statement. “Yet inadequate ventilation of closed spaces leads to a greater risk of transmission. We deplore the risks incurred for the children and the staff who will attend the open establishments in the next few days.”
The union says the government should have waited until third doses were at their full potential before reopening specialized schools in particular. “While our members have been at the front for nearly two years and are among the most at risk of contracting the virus, the government is still denying them a COVID bonus while it has granted it to several other trades in health sector, from the start of the pandemic in 2020. We are also very disappointed with the decision of public health not to recommend N95 masks. We ask that they are made available and that our members at least have the choice to wear it or not.”
