The Quebec government’s reform of the Youth Protection Act is on target, says the CSN, the bill tabled by Minister for Health and Social Services Lionel Carmant to update the 42-year-old act contains several union recommendations, and shares concerns about reaffirming the best interests of the child must come first in all decisions concerning them; allowing disclosure of confidential information when necessary to protect children; and responding to specific realities of Aboriginal and Inuit children.
"For this reform to work, it will be necessary to continue the work at the level of services,” says CSN president Caroline Senneville. “For us, it remains imperative to ensure adequate, dedicated and stable funding for the social missions of the health and social services network, undermined by years of austerity and underfunding.” The union is calling on the government to immediately commit, with the participation of unions, to put in place long-term solutions for employee attraction and retention in the sector. “Because youth protection is first and foremost dedicated and competent technicians and professionals who see their working and working conditions deteriorate from year to year. This is not without consequences for youth services.”
Solutions considered by the CSN include improvement of working conditions, workload reduction, interdisciplinary work, respect for professional autonomy as well as family-work-study balance.
Finally, the CSN stresses that front-line prevention services must make it possible to act on the social determinants of health i.e., educational services for children, education, housing, etc.
"Waiting lists have been on the rise for several years," said Jessica Goldschleger, vice-president of the federation representing thousands of technicians and professionals in the network. “As a result, response times are also increasing. Finally, we often end up with more complicated cases that should have been taken care of much earlier, for the well-being of these children."
The Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS – CSN), which represents all categories of personnel working in youth protection, particularly in Aboriginal and Inuit territories, welcomes the orientation aimed at better meeting the specific needs of these communities. “For us, it was essential that this specific issue be addressed,” says representative Roxanne Palardy. “We are ready to work concretely with the Minister to ensure that these intentions are realized on the ground."
The CSN however has questioned whether the creation of a position of National Director of Youth Protection, will contribute to decentralization and an improvement in services.
