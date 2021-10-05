The union representing workers at the CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is filing 1,000 racism and systemic discrimination grievances to management today.
Th announcement of the filing was done with the support of Maison d’Haiti’s Marjorie Villefranche and Fo Niemi from the Center for Research-Action on Racial Relations (CRARR).
Union president Alain Croteau says "Article 1 of the pay equity law is very clear and wants to correct the pay differentials due to systemic discrimination based on sex against people who hold jobs in predominantly female job categories. Knowingly or not, the state employer benefits from a social inequality premium towards black women.”
The ghettoization of a job title is based on a mismatch between the tasks requested, the skills required and the salary offered., according to the Federation of Health and Social Services - CSN, claiming that patient attendants are discriminated against because they are women and because they are black, a phenomenon revealed by their strong over-representation in these specific roles.
The union reiterates the importance of providing Quebec with a real law against systemic intersectional discrimination in employment.
The union wants a complete systemic assessment by job title, services, directorates and job category and is calling for the implementation of corrective measures aimed at breaking down the obstacles to hiring, promotion and a complete reassessment of the salary ranking of these workers, taking into account the real skills required.
Under the collective agreement and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and and Freedoms, the grievances contest what Croteau called “the presence of a discriminatory and racist system against the employees who are members of our association. I dispute the detrimental effects of this system on the wage categories of the groups to which these workers belong, as well as the obstacles to hiring, during promotions and during assignments.
