As of 8 p.m. Friday, there was still uncertainty when the Rogers nationwide outage affecting the Internet and cellphones for their subscribers, as well as debit card Interac services, would return. Rogers serves 11 million Canadians and services another 3 million Fido customers. informed sources have indicated that Ottawa’s Canadian Security Establishment has offered its help to Rogers.In Montreal the 311 service is unavailable and in Toronto 911 was compromised.
The outage began Friday morning and has also affected some emergency services and the ArriveCan app that must be used by travellers coming to or returning to Canada.The company does not know when the outage will be fixed, Kye Prigg, Rogers' senior vice-president of access networks and operations, told CBC's Power & Politics late Friday afternoon.
"I wouldn't like to say whether it's going to be fully online today or not, but we are working very, very hard on making sure that we get everything running as soon as possible," Prigg added. "We're getting very close to understanding the root cause of the of the failure. And we're taking actions along with our network vendors to recover the situation. We don't understand how the different levels of redundancy that we built across the network coast to coast have not have not worked."
Rogers, the company, tweeted late Friday afternoon, "we acknowledge the impact our outage is having on your life. We have every technical resource and partner fully deployed to solve the problem. Right now, we are focused on the solution. Some of our customers have raised the question of credits and of course we will be crediting all customers and will share more information soon."
