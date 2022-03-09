Quebec Court Judge Dennis Galiatsato has sentenced Montrealer Peter Kalinics, 40, to four months in jail plus three years' probation for assaulting his wife Anna Dimitriev in 2020, a sentence recommended by the Crown lawyer.
The judge, in a March 1 ruling. took special note of the testimony of the accused, who represented himself after firing his lawyer moments before his trial began.
"The Court is called to determine a fit sentence for a man who, despite being a first offender, unapologetically boasts that the justice system is foolish for protecting victims of domestic violence," the judge wrote. "Throughout his trial, he repeatedly berated the victim, he implied that women have no right to complain to the police and he openly expressed that he held the justice system in disdain. As he opined, Quebec laws are 'funny and crazy'… Canadian laws are 'silly.'"
The judge added that "many of his values – particularly those pertaining to the treatment of women – are diametrically opposed to those that we espouse in Canada. They are antiquated to such a degree that they appear caricatured."
According to the court documents, the victim, who had been living in Canada since 2015, met Kolinics on Facebook in 2019. He was living in Germany at the time. They fell in love, he came to Canada and they got married.
At first, they were happy, but "in the following months, the accused became increasingly critical of the victim.
"By August of 2020, the relationship had deteriorated significantly. The accused constantly scolded and criticized the victim as not being 'good enough', not being spiritual and for not bearing children. He subjected her to emotional abuse, often warning that if he became fed up with her, he could simply bequeath her to another man. On a few occasions, the abuse became physical, with the accused pushing her."
The assaults in question took place Aug. 10 and 11, 2020.
"Mr. Kalinics accused his wife of adultery… a suspicion that was prompted by the fact that he found her bikini in the hamper, despite not seeing her wearing it recently.... She expressed that she was 'done with it' and that she would not prevent him from leaving. Offended by the remark, the accused replied with a hard kick to her upper leg. The victim entered a bedroom, sat down and began to cry.
"These events caused her so much distress that she did not show up for a work commitment that day. Instead, she quickly exited the apartment and sat in the building’s staircase for several hours. There, she tried to figure out what she would do next. She had no family in Montreal and nowhere else to go."
The judge added that "when she returned home, the accused was in the bathtub, speaking to a friend on the phone. During said conversation, she overheard the accused admitting to the person on the line that he had kicked her during an argument. The accused was still irate after his bath, yelling at the victim. As he got dressed, he continued insulting her while foaming at the mouth, telling her she was incompetent.
"Their argument continued. At some point the next morning, while Dimitriev was in the bathroom washing her face, the accused grabbed her by the throat with both hands and lifted her off the ground. Her feet were no longer touching the floor. He held her up 'for some time,' screaming at her. In a rage, the accused gave her a chilling warning: 'I’m in Jesus’s bloodline. I came to clean the world of women like you.' The threat to 'clean the world of women like her' was uttered by Kalinics on a few occasions. In fact, the victim had received it in text message form as well, after the accused’s arrest, when he wrote to her in violation of his bail conditions.'"
When police made an arrest, the accused "insisted on seeing the victim and he expressed that he did not recognize the police’s authority. Despite being cautioned twice about his right to silence, the accused continued talking. His comments were at times incoherent."
The victim "describes her relationship with the accused as a bad dream that wouldn’t end. She decries the constant bullying and the emotional and physical abuse that she endured during their short relationship. In particular, she was affected by the threats to give her away to another man, as if she were the accused’s property. Today, she still fears that Mr. Kalinics might return to her home, undeterred by his conditions, and climb through her window or appear at her doorstep."
The judge concluded that "in my view, when I balance all of the factors, including Mr. Kalinics’ degree of moral blameworthiness, the seriousness of the offence, general deterrence and denunciation, the risk of reoffending, as well as his personal circumstances, the four-month sentence is acceptable, though at the low end of what would be appropriate."
Kalinics was also ordered to keep the peace, not communicate with his wife except through a lawyer regarding divorce proceedings, and "abstain from being within a 200-metre radius of the domicile or workplace of Anna Dimitriev."
The entire case can be read at http://citoyens.soquij.qc.ca.
