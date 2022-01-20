On the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, when the killing of European Jewry on a mass scale was planned by Nazi officials, the United Nations has passed an historic resolution proposed by Israel calling on countries and social media companies to counter the phenomenon of Holocaust denial.
UN members, "reject and condemn without reservation any denial of the historicity of the Holocaust, in whole or in part."
The resolution, sponsored by 114 countries, also recognizes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. Iran is disassociating itself from the resolution.
The latest resolution also calls on member states to "develop educational programs that will instill in the minds of future generations the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help prevent acts of genocide."
Reports point out this is the second time a resolution proposed by Israel has passed at the UN, which is well known for passing many anti-Israel resolutions. The first such resolution recognized International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005.
The resolution defines Holocaust denial and puts the onus on social media and internet companies to remove such posts. While the UN cannot enforce the resolution, countries will be expected to do so through new laws
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.