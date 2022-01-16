Police in the UK have released two Manchester teenagers Tuesday without charge after arresting them late Sunday in connection with the hostage taking incident at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue during Shabbat services Saturday.
The hostages, including the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue's rabbi, are safe and sound. The FBI stormed the synagogue and killed UK citizen Malik Faisal Akram. The hostage taker had demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.
