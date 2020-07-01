Quebec accounted for the vast majority of all COVID-19- related fines across Canada, with 6,600 fines given out between April 1 and June 15 and with a disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups, says a report released last week by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
The report, put together by the CCLA and the Policing the Pandemic Mapping Project and called “Stay off the Grass: COVID-19 and Law Enforcement in Canada”, says while 98 percent of all fines were handed out in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, Quebec accounted for 77 percent — 78 tickets per 100,000; Ontario 18 percent and Nova Scotia three percent.
The study also found that “across all three jurisdictions, there were deeply concerning indications that the arbitrary rules, increased enforcement powers, and significant fines are having a disproportionate impact on specific communities, including Black, Indigenous, and other racialized groups, those with precarious housing, recent immigrants, youth, members of the LGBTQ2S community, and certain religious minorities.”
“We received multiple reports of bylaw officers being needlessly aggressive with Black individuals walking through parks,” said Abby Deshman, Director of the Criminal Justice Program for CCLA. “Members of the LGBTQ+ community also reported that they felt targeted by law enforcement.” This was reported to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in May.
“This report proves that we’ve got an ugly ticketing pandemic, replete with COVID carding and racial profiling, in Central and Eastern Canada,” said Michael Bryant, the CCLA’s Executive Director. “Somehow, a public health crisis has been twisted into a public order crisis.”
Project co-founder Alex Luscombe, of the University of Toronto, said that “for some provinces in Canada, the focus was on education, not enforcement, and many provinces very effectively ‘flattened the curve’ of the pandemic by relying on public health recommendations and education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.