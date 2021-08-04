Ugly duckling truth exposed

A new social media trend where mainly teenagers pose with ducklings has emerged since the start of Covid. The “duckling-pose trend” found its way to Montreal, originating from Ireland. “It is very cute, but it hides a very grim truth,” SPCA spokesperson Anita Kapuscinska told The Suburban.
Ducklings have very specific needs which are very difficult to meet in an urban environment. They need regular access to water and they need to walk on soft surfaces. Surfaces such as asphalt cause lesions which are very painful for the ducklings. For these reasons and because they are very loud and messy animals, ducklings are not permitted as pets in most municipalities in Montreal and surrounding areas. They require round-the-clock care which may have been possible during the lockdowns, but is not possible realistically for the majority of people as the measures are being lifted.
“Ducks have a 5-10 year life-span. It is very important to consider this when adopting a duckling,” The SPCA has seen a massive influx of abandoned ducklings as a result of the trend. Last year, six abandoned ducklings were placed in the care of the SPCA, whereas 57 have been placed with the SPCA since the start of 2021. “After the shots, they end up abandoned,” Kapuscinska explained.
Bird sanctuaries are filling up and it is becoming very difficult for the SPCA to find placement for the abandoned ducklings. “Getting an animal just to get a buzz on the internet is not something that we encourage. People need to be aware of an animal’s needs and should consider the consequences that their actions pose on the wellbeing of the animal as well as shelters and sanctuaries,” Kapuscinska said.
Not much has been considered in the cases of the abandoned ducklings. They were used as photo props, then left uncared for, abandoned and in some cases left in the care of the SPCA. “Leave the animals out of entertainment.”
