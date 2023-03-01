“My taxi was once worth more than $200k, says Soueid, a cabbie with more than 20 years experience en route to the airport Saturday morning. “Now it’s worth nothing.”
He had harsh words for the Quebec government, which was supposed to settle the issue of ridesharing regulation, but in the process left what he calls “Still wild west. You don’t know what you get and if they come, and they don’t know the city.” Indeed, he says, “I have to be able to tell tourists about the city, where this is where that is. Take an Uber to the airport ask him if he knows which door to let you out. See if they help with bags.”
Perhaps most of all, the issue of reliability distinguishes newer ride services and traditional cabs. “You call I come. You arrange the night before we’re here. Uber isn’t that reliable.”
Indeed, many people are finding Uber increasingly unreliable, and the long-known cost fluctuation based on demand and availability is losing some fans of the service. But Ubers are still immensely popular with many people who never used taxis before: the app-based ride service introduced to many young people as an app-based service, not just a modern taxi. So maybe that’s why it feels normal.
“Exactly” said Soueid on his way back downtown. “It’s lower expectations, like everything in Quebec. If you’re in a place with many Ubers you won’t wait long and for many it’s a good side gig but this is my living. I take it seriously. My car is identified, it’s clean, I know the city, I can help unlock a door, I can offer a boost.”
This reporter used cabs and Uber extensively last year, and found Uber prices fluctuated seasonally and wildly, with reliability often poor: drivers supposed to arrive in few minutes taking up to 20 more, and short trips in small compact cars often more expensive than longer trips sometimes in luxury vehicles. The convenience of a couple of taps was there to be sure, as was the ability to exactly pinpoint a pickup location but the lack of reliability, especially in inclement weather, was a pain. In busy hours with high demand, drivers reject or cancel rides booked before prices soar, which can make a big difference in their earnings, and cause people to have to rebook a ride.
Uber is also convenient at some random times when a tap brings a nearby driver in seconds and there is the added bonus of sharing costs, payment options, ordering one for someone else, following their voyage and having car model and license plate on hand, a boon for parents.
Uber driver Norbert Asselin said he makes his weekly goal in just a weekend. “You have to be smart! Take the ones back and forth to airport. Make sure you’re available when the events and games and conferences are over, especially at odd hours. I also work when weather is really bad.” That success may not be evident in the poor state of his vehicle, an older domestic model with broken door handles, smeared windows and an intricate yet dizzying array of cables, phones, clamps and screens around the dashboard.
“But you’re looking at your phone anyway” he laughs. “Not at my dashboard.”
