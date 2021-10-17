The U.S. government has announced that Canadians who received two different vaccine doses can enter the U.S. when the border opens to non-essential road travel from Canada starting Nov. 8.
Canadians have to be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S. The land border has been closed to non-essential road traffic since March 2020. The opening was announced last week but whether mixed vaccines would be allowed was still up in the air.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that while mixed doses are not recommended by them for Americans, “we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records."
Canadians will also not have to show proof of a negative COVID test result when entering the U.S. Americans, as well as Canadians, have to show a negative result when entering Canada.
