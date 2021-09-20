The Biden administration announced Monday that it is again banning non-essential travel into the United States from Canada because of COVID-19, this time until at least Oct. 21.
Americans have been able to travel across the land border into Canada in the last several weeks. The Suburban has seen, in Montreal, cars with license plates from the states of New York, Vermont, Maryland, Nevada, Florida (at Plaza Côte des Neiges) and Texas.
The land border restriction has been in effect since March 2020.
In the days before Monday's announcement of the ongoing land border restriction, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Jon Tester of Montana and Angus King of Maine lobbied for a reopening, saying the travel ban has caused "economic and emotional strain in our communities."
