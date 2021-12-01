The United States has its first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID variant, an individual from California.
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told a White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon that the individual has mild symptoms and is improving, and had received two vaccination doses, but not a booster.
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a statement Thursday that could affect travel to the U.S. in terms of pre-trip testing and other issues.
The World Health Organization has designated Omicron a "variant of concern," and that it poses a "very high" global risk.
Scientists are currently working to find out more information about the variant, including transmission and whether current vaccines are effective against Omicron.
"We're really very early in the process," Fauci said.
